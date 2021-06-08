The transport fare increase is making adulthood a lot harder

Business News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Most Ghanaians started this week with a hit to their personal finances.



In a country where most people rely on public transport to move from one place to the other, any increase in fare affects a lot of people.



For most young people who have jobs and are starting to find their feet, this is a huge blow to their personal finances.



For many others who are unemployed yet need to move around to barely make a living, the 13 percent increase is unbearable.



In actual monetary value, some people have had to pay more than GHS 1 more than usual.



What is also making the situation difficult is the fact that with the fare up, prices of other goods and services are also going to go up.



The domino effect and its final effect on the young Ghanaian is very difficult.



Young people have taken to social media to share how the increase in transport fares are making their lives a lot harder.



With the increasingly high cost of living, the standards of living for many young people are falling.



Unable to pay rent, afford electricity and water is creating a generation of young people who can’t catch a break.



Read some grievances below:





Minimum wage increase by 6%

Transport fare increased by 13%



Ghana we dey???????? — Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird ???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) June 4, 2021

Yesterday be when I really feel the new transport fare hike. I took 4 public transport vehicles, including long journey bus, trotro and taxi. Thank you okay? @NAkufoAddo — ab. (@AbeikuLytle) June 8, 2021

they added 71 pesewas to the minimum wage and added 1 cedi 50 pesewas to a transport fare. — T Bag's (@Tbag__1) June 6, 2021

The fare increase makes me laugh every time. When I was doing my NSS, my transportation total was 600. NSS was paying 600 ???????? if I were still doing NSS anka unless I sprout wings — Meg (@omg_itz_meg) June 7, 2021

