The three top non-traditional commodities for first quarter of 2021

Friday, 9 July 2021

•Cashew nuts, palm oil and tuna dominated as top three non-traditional exports commodities for Q1 2021



•Data from the Bank of Ghana showed all three commodities raked in some US$217.4 million



•Cashew nuts earned Ghana US$128.7 million for the period



Latest figures released by the Bank of Ghana showed that cashew nuts, palm oil and tuna are now the top three Non-Traditional Export commodities in the first quarter of 2021.



The central bank said all three commodities raked in some US$217.4 million for Ghana during the period.



Over the first quarter of 2021, data by the bank revealed the value of the top 10 non-traditional export commodities for the country amounted to US$342 million as compared with US$292.36 million recorded during the same period in 2020.



Leading the pack was cashew nut raking in US$128.7 million while palm oil earned the country US$48.07 million.



Another vital export commodity was tuna which earned the country US$40.65 million. Rubber which is a key raw material for industry raked in US$29.43 million while shea oil, which is also an important export commodity earned Ghana US$22.53 million.



Additionally, aluminum as an export commodity recorded US$19.93 million while Avocado had US$17.66 million.



Cumulatively, the Bank of Ghana’s figures showed the worth of merchandise exports recorded in the first quarter of 2021 was pegged a little above US3.9 billion. This was however realised through the exports of gold, cocoa and oil.