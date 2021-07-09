You are here: HomeBusiness2021 07 09Article 1305187

Business News of Friday, 9 July 2021

The three top non-traditional commodities for first quarter of 2021

•Cashew nuts, palm oil and tuna dominated as top three non-traditional exports commodities for Q1 2021

•Data from the Bank of Ghana showed all three commodities raked in some US$217.4 million

•Cashew nuts earned Ghana US$128.7 million for the period

Latest figures released by the Bank of Ghana showed that cashew nuts, palm oil and tuna are now the top three Non-Traditional Export commodities in the first quarter of 2021.

The central bank said all three commodities raked in some US$217.4 million for Ghana during the period.

Over the first quarter of 2021, data by the bank revealed the value of the top 10 non-traditional export commodities for the country amounted to US$342 million as compared with US$292.36 million recorded during the same period in 2020.

Leading the pack was cashew nut raking in US$128.7 million while palm oil earned the country US$48.07 million.

Another vital export commodity was tuna which earned the country US$40.65 million. Rubber which is a key raw material for industry raked in US$29.43 million while shea oil, which is also an important export commodity earned Ghana US$22.53 million.

Additionally, aluminum as an export commodity recorded US$19.93 million while Avocado had US$17.66 million.

Cumulatively, the Bank of Ghana’s figures showed the worth of merchandise exports recorded in the first quarter of 2021 was pegged a little above US3.9 billion. This was however realised through the exports of gold, cocoa and oil.