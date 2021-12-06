The system has always been ready to create jobs - Kosi Yankey

Business News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Ghana Enterprise Agency, NIEP, others to act as implementing arms for YouStart



Government to create 1million jobs through YouStart initiative



1million is ambitious, but we have to be ambitious - Kosi Yankey



CEO of the Ghana Enterprise Agency, Kosi Yankey Ayeh, said the creation of the 1 million jobs through the YouStart program is attainable, even though ambitious.



According to her the systems to facilitate the implementation of the initiative have always been ready.



“The system has always been ready, I think government’s vision has driven us to this point and if you look at the president’s vision and where he wants to lead the country to and what he expects and wants from the youth, it has been work in progress. 1million is ambitious but we have to be ambitious and we can do it”.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during his presentation of the 2022 budget, announced the implementation of the Youstart initiative to create 1million jobs for the teeming youth in the country. He disclosed that the Ghana enterprise agency, NIEP and other financial institutions will be the implementing arms of the program.



Mrs Kosi Yankey Ayeh mentioned that The Ghana Enterprise Agency and other stakeholders are ready to ensure that the YouStart programme comes to fruition.



During an interview on PM express Business edition on Joy News, Kosi Yankey in response to her outfit’s readiness said “The Ghana Enterprise Agency has never disappointed and so when you ask that question, I say to myself, I’ve never disappointed you and I think that with God on our side and the institution really bent on doing the right thing, it will happen”.