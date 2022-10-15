'The struggle is real' – Gabby reacts to 37.2% inflation figure

Business News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has reacted to the rising inflation in the country and how it has affected Ghanaians.



According to him, if inflation does not stop galloping, it will soon be racing alone because incomes are struggling to even see the back of inflation’s distant shadow.



He bemoaned "the struggle is real".



Currently, the inflation rate for September has hit 37.2%; the highest in the last decade. This is against the 33.9% recorded in August 2022.



“If this inflation does not stop galloping, soon it will be racing alone on its own because incomes are struggling to even see the back of inflation’s distant shadow, never mind the many unemployed with no income. The struggle is real …”, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko wrote on his Facebook timeline.







Ghana is currently experiencing fiscal difficulties and a host of other economic challenges.



According to the Ghana Statistical Service, five groups recorded inflation rates higher than the national average in September.



They were Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other fuels (68.8%); Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance (51.1%); Transport (48.6%); Personal Care, Social Protection and Miscellaneous Goods and Services (42.6%) as well as Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (37.8%).



The implementation of the utility tariff in September 2022 also influenced the surge in inflation in Housing, Water, Electricity and other fuels group.



This situation has therefore compelled citizens to revive their calls for the government to address the situation.



