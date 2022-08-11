'The size of your government not a concern in these crucial times’ – Bokpin to Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Economist at the University of Ghana, Professor Godfred Bokpin, has questioned the size of Ghana’s government in light of current downgrades by ratings agencies.



According to him, “what is so unique about Ghana’s economy that size matters that much?”



His calls have come at a time when two of the three top rating agencies have downgraded Ghana’s economy to CCC which could mean (junk status/extremely speculative grade/very high risk).



Also, there have been calls on the president to reshuffle his ministers as the country faces harsh economic conditions.



The President in response noted that his ministers have performed phenomenally thus calls to reshuffle cannot be heeded.



But Professor Bokpin opined Akufo-Addo's option at the present is to cut the size of his administration and hasten steps to fight corruption.



“In a crisis moment like this, you can never approach the economy effectively with such a large government size. It’s ineffective. What is so unique about Ghana’s economy that size matters that much? The government must reduce the size of government because, in these times, we lose about US$3 billion through corruption manifested in procurement infractions,” he said in a Citi News interview.



The economist further stated that due to corruption, Ghana losses huge sums of money which could have saved the country from seeking financial assistance from external sources.



“If we sign onto the IMF programme, the maximum we can get maybe US$ 3 billion, which will be spread over three years. This country is sitting on so much but because of abuse and corruption, it appears the individuals and political parties are getting richer than this country,” the economist added.



