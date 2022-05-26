The ‘right people’ are your biggest asset in business - Gwyneth Gyimah Addo

Business News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian hair extension company, Hair Senta, Gwyneth Gyimah Addo Hair Senta, says the biggest asset to an entrepreneur is the right people.



She mentioned that a lot of books say that people are the biggest assets to an entrepreneur or business person, however, she believes it’s not just anybody but the ‘right people’.



In an interview with Rev. Erskine on YFM’s Y-Leaderboard Series, Mrs. Addo said, “The books will tell you that people are your greatest assets but I beg to differ. The right people are your biggest assets so we need to always find the right people for the job. It’s not about just hiring people and making it look like your company has a lot of staff”.



Sharing how she chooses the right people for her company, she noted, “For me, I like to hire a combination of skill and character. Skill is never enough for me. You have to have good character because somebody who does not have good character will not help your company to grow”.



The established businesswoman maintained that integrity is very important to her and therefore, she is very particular about people’s character when taking them through an interview process for hiring.



“Personally, as a CEO, I have a very high level of discernment so during the interviews, I’m able to discern character by God’s grace. I don’t know how it happens but I’m sure it’s the Holy Spirit”, she added.



Gwyneth Gyimah Addo quit her job in banking years back to start her own business dealing in hair extensions and today, she owns one of the biggest hair extension companies in Ghana, which branches in Accra, Kumasi, Koforidua, and even outside the borders of Ghana, Togo.