The next generation must benefit from my hard work – McDan

Business News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Executive Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley says he is on a mission to provide a strong shoulder for the youth and the next generation of achievers to lean on in their quest to make a mark.



He said, “I don’t believe in growing in isolation; it is not the best and that is why a number of my initiatives such as the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge which enters its season two in a few weeks are carefully tailored to support the youth and budding entrepreneurs. My principle is that the generation after me must derive benefits from my hard work.”



Dr. Mckorley made these remarks during his interactions with the media in Accra to herald the launch of the Fixed-Base Operator Terminal to mark the commencement of operations of McDan Aviation, another of the McDan subsidiaries.



He noted that he believes in unearthing and nurturing talents especially in the area of sports, adding “…that is why I am not relenting in my effort to construct AstroTurf football pitches and modern sports complexes in various communities. Some of us exist to find solutions to problems.



"So far, I have built Astroturf pitches at La and East Legon in Accra to aid the discovery of raw sporting talents and the honing of same. I am building one at Teshie and two in Ada, each of which costs close to eight million Ghana cedis.



“My passion and commitment to help the youth develop stems from my background and personal experiences growing up. If God has brought me this far, I need to help. It is not about how rich McDan is but the number of people I help and whose lives I touch, the number of people who can point to me and say but for me they would not have been where they are – that is the legacy I desire to leave behind," he concluded.