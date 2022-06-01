The internet goes crazy over DWTA blank-cheque scholarship, laptops and other supplies for students, workers in Ghana

Business News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: DWTA

Have you heard?



In case you haven’t, DevWorld Tech Academy’s quarterly scholarship season is here.



And this time, there is a new scholarship added to the list of already existing DWTA Scholarships and everyone is eager to win it. So, more students and workers will be participating in this season’s quarterly scholarship giveaways by DWTA.



DevWorld Tech Academy’s Giveaway Every Quarter of the Year (every 3 Months)



Year (every 3 Months)

DWTA school admission process is designed to accept new students every 3 months (four (4) times/year) for their offline study programs. Every year, new students can be accepted for offline programs in September, January, April, and July.

And in August, December, March, and June each year, just before the next admission month, scholarships can be awarded.



So what’s the news? Well, for this and every other upcoming student admission and scholarship season, DevWorld Tech Academy, among the best IT schools in Accra, Ghana, has partnered with DesignJenius.com to give away more scholarships through JeniusPlay giveaways than ever before. To learn more of the details, visit either of their websites.



DWTA’s Blank-Cheque Scholarship



DevWorld Tech Academy, one of the best computer schools in Accra, Ghana has announced that a new type of scholarship called DWTA’s Blank-Cheque Scholarship will be added to this season’s quarterly scholarship giveaway.



The winner of this tuition fee scholarship will be able to register and study any number of courses they wish offline at DWTA school premises for a period of 1 year (12 months).



So, if you win, you can register to study and attend any of their classes in any number of subjects you want for the whole year at DevWorld Tech Academy without paying school fees. Visit their website to get more details on the scholarship giveaway page.



DWTA Laptop Giveaway



During this season’s scholarship JeniusPlay giveaway, DWTA will also be awarding a brand new high-specification laptop to one of the lucky winners. The details and specifications of the new laptop can be found on their website.



25 other DevWorld Tech Academy Scholarships (worth over Ghc 6000 each)





The amazing news is that along with the blank-cheque scholarship and laptop giveaways, DWTA will also be awarding 25 other scholarships worth over GHc 6000 each to students and workers interested in studying computer courses this season in their IT school.



Anyone can win, visit the DevWorld Tech Academy website or DesignJenius.com website where the JeniusPlay giveaways are being hosted to see how to get scholarships for you, your child, friends, or relatives.