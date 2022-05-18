'The intended purpose of a forest reserve is to leave it as it is' – Bright Simons

Business News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government debunks reports over Achimota forest sale



Portions of Achimota forest to be redeveloped into an Eco-Park



Portions of Achimota forest granted to land owners



Policy analyst, Bright Simons has questioned government’s ulterior motive following the cessation of the Achimota forest as a reserve.



Details of an Executive Instrument (E.I) about the Achimota Forest Reserve emerged on Tuesday, May 17 indicating government’s plans to release portions of the land to the owners [Owoo family] and redevelop other portions into an Eco-Park.



Reacting to the development in a post shared on Twitter, Bright Simons said government’s argument that the land must be returned to the ‘original’ family because it is not being used as originally intended makes no sense.



“The intended purpose of a forest reserve is to leave at as it is. Removing the protection because of real estate investors bad,” he said.



Reports of the cessation have gone viral on social media with government insisiting that the Achimota Forest has not been sold as suggested.



Meanwhile, in the said E.I. 144, a portion of the Achimota Forest on the command of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is declared as ceased from being recognised as a forest reserve effective May 1, 2022.



It also details that District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority must prepare a master plan for the development of the land and submit it to the Lands Minister for approval.



Again, the District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority have been tasked to take into consideration the protection of the ecological integrity of an adjoining forest reserve while preparing the master plan.



See Bright Simons' tweet below:



