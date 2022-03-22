The dollar has arrested Bawumia – John Mahama

Business News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama has mocked Vice President Mahammudu Bawumia as the cedi continues to depreciate rapidly.



Speaking at the launch of the TEIN App held at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Monday, the former President disclosed that the “hardship in the country has led the nation to a scale we have never witnessed in the last 30-years of our fourth republic.



“Daily price increases, fuel price adjustments and nose-diving currency which has rather arrested the person who said he had arrested it. The dollar has rather arrested him. So we are looking for him we can’t find him. We will ask the IGP if he has the key so that we could find where our Vice President was.”



Mr Mahama stated that hardship in the country is a result of mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo administration.



“We are gathered at the time when our country is facing economic and social hardship, the Akufo-Addo led government that came to power on the back of mouth-watering promises to make life better for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country has so badly mismanaged the economy that we have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crisis in our four decades.



“Indeed, we all recollect those mouth-watering promises including one by the current President to transform this country Ghana within 18 months,” he added.