The cedi has been relatively stable in the past four years - Finance Minister

Business News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

• The Finance Minister says the Ghana Cedi has performed appreciably amidst the Coronavirus



• He explained that the Ghana Cedi has even performed well against major currencies like the USD



• He made this known in Parliament while presenting the Mid-Year Budget Review for 2021



The Ghana Cedi has remained relatively stable against major trading currencies across the world this year, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated.



More so, he said, in the last four years, the Ghanaian currency has been very stable amidst the global Coronavirus pandemic.



“The cedi has been relatively stable in the past four years and maintained its stability even in this pandemic year. For the first time in the Fourth Republic, the exchange rate did not see a spike after an election year,” he explained.



Ken Ofori-Atta made this known while address Parliament during the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review.



He explained that while the public has widely discussed the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against major trading currencies, especially the dollar, the country’s currency has been resolute.



