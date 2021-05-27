The Potter’s City celebrates Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie

Press Releases of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: Potter’s City

The Potter’s City, is a vibrant non-denominational church based in Miotso-Prampram, Ghana, with a mandate to empower the Body of Christ in the walk of faith, reach out to people and touch lives around the world.



As written in Romans 13:7, “give honour to whom honour is due”, as such, this year, The Potter’s City celebrates its General Overseer Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie as he marks his Golden Jubilee.



Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie is a man of God whose ministry has brought the divine presence of God into the hearts of many all over the world.



He is the Founder and General overseer of the Praying Family Chapel and the World Prayer Centre (a non-denominational prayer commission). He is also the President of Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie Ministries and the Potter’s City located at Miotso-Prampram, Ghana.



He has through his outreach ministry delivered the message of Faith, Holiness, Hope and Revival to the young and aged in and around Ghana and the world at large



The Golden Jubilee celebration kicks off with a 10 Day Fasting and Prayer program starting from the 31st of May - 11th of June 2021, dubbed ‘The Jubilee Commanded Blessings’



This will then be followed by the “Jubilee Week Celebration” which begins on Monday the 14th of June to Sunday the 20th of June. All Jubilee celebration activities will be held at The Potter’s City Miotso-Prampram.



This anniversary is set to be a great and awesome period, as the body of Christ celebrates an exceptional leader; as he continues to pursue the vision to empower and bring hope to a hopeless and dying generation.