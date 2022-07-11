‘The Ghanaian cedi is a central bank junk currency’ - Renowned US economist

Business News of Monday, 11 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Renowned international economist at the Johns Hopkins University in the USA, Professor Steve Hanke has described the Ghanaian cedi as a ‘central bank junk currency’.
Junk currencies are simply those whose values are unreliable in both the international and domestic markets.
In a July 10 tweet, the US-based economist ranked the Ghana cedi in 16th place out of 18 other currencies on his Currency Watchlist – due to the persistent depreciation of the currency against others.
“By my calculations, the Ghana cedi has depreciated 29.5% against the USD since January 2020. The Ghanaian cedi is a central bank junk currency,” he shared on Twitter.
#Ghana is in 16th place in this week's Hanke’s #CurrencyWatchlist. By my calculations, the #cedi has depreciated 29.5% against the USD since Jan. 2020. The Ghanaian cedi is a central bank junk currency. pic.twitter.com/MBunvKTi9M— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 10, 2022