The Economic Management Team has woefully failed Ghanaians – John Jinapor

Business News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Fuel prices surge significantly in second pricing window of March



A former deputy Energy Minister under the John Mahama administration, John Jinapor has questioned the usefulness of the Economic Management Team and accused it of failing to deliver on its mandate.



According to him, the Team under Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's leadership has been woeful and rather incurred more hardship on the ordinary citizen.



Touching on the increasing fuel price hikes outside Parliament on Friday, March 19, the former deputy energy minister said the EMT ought to have implemented pragmatic measures to salvage the fuel price hikes.



“What we are being told is that they [Government] do not control world market pricing of oil but the petrol we purchase today is largely on account of the cedi’s depreciation. We control the cedi here in Ghana and the Economic Management Team under Vice President Dr. Bawumia has failed woefully”



“…Indeed they [EMT] have run out of ideas and the Vice President has gone into a coma as he’s nowhere to be found especially at a time where they have to demonstrate leadership and show that they care for the people, yet all we hear government doing is whining, whining and whining. We believe that something must be done,” Jinapor submitted.



The former deputy energy minister under the John Mahama administration however called on government to implement stringent steps to cushion the ordinary citizen from the fuel price hikes and economic hardship.



Meanwhile, consumers of petroleum products in the country will be feeling the impact of recent fuel price hikes in the second pricing window of March 2022.



Some Oil Marketing Companies in the country have begun adjusting their prices with petrol now selling at GH¢9.70 and diesel GH¢10.80, respectively, at the pumps.



The phenomenon has been attributed to the cedi’s decline against major trading currencies and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.