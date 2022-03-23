The Earl is coming to Cantonments

Business News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: earlbeam.com.gh

The Earl of Cantonments is an iconic real estate masterpiece, a development comprising 55 key boutique-hotel apartments, to be managed by an international 5-star hotel management company. The hotel operation management agreement of which has already been signed and executed.



Another major component of the Earl of Cantonments is Earlments; a 44 unit serviced apartment development. This is a luxury branded apart-hotel in Accra.



First, of its kind, it offers residents a chance to benefit from a serene live-in option or the benefit of a Returns on Investment (ROI) option whilst relaxing in a chic and modern space with on-site amenities and services.



Residents of The Earl of Cantonments can expect fully furnished apartments; equipped modern fitted kitchens, centralized air conditioning, fully equipped gym, concierge, infinity swimming pool, fast and secure WiFi connection and many others. These are offered alongside the hotel experience with residents able to enjoy access to the Earl of Cantonments’ bars, restaurants and wellness and fitness facilities.



Earlments caters to guests who want to explore vibrant neighbourhoods whilst staying in a safe, comfortable and stylish environment that gives a homely feel. The Earl of Cantonments not only offers the space and facilities of a hotel but also the flexibility and independence to live like a local.



The Earl of Cantonments is revolutionizing design and architecture and also in property ownership and experiential living experience. Earlbeam offers three different ownership options for investors property owners: fractional, full investment and traditional ownership options. The Earl of Cantonments assures owners of hassle-free lease income, and professional quality upkeep and maintenance by a seasoned serviced apartment management company.







An investor will earn up to 11% returns annually on investment for a period of 5 years, plus an assured 15% returns at the time of exit or buy-back by the end of the 5th year. There is also the option to renew the investment at the end of the fifth year.



Fractional Ownership: An option specifically for people who wish to invest in our projects but don’t have the full amount to purchase outright. The fractional ownership model allows you to enjoy returns on your investment without committing the full amount. With a minimum of $25,000 alongside other fractional buyers, you can own a fraction of an apartment unit and still enjoy the full benefits of owning a property. There is an assured annual return on your principal investment till the exit point at the end of the end of the stipulated 5-year term.



Traditional Ownership: Enjoy a serviced apartment living experience within our luxury development as a full time resident or alternatively, self-manage your unit. Enjoy the Earlments lifestyle offering you the height of luxury amenities available in Ghana



About the Developer



Earlbeam Realty, a subsidiary of the Earlbeam Group – A creative, innovative, and people-oriented organization providing only the highest level of service and standards in the real estate industry. Earlbeam Realty has major upcoming projects within the prime areas of Accra. This will constitute a lot of residential and commercial units developed between 2019 and 2022.



The developer's goal is to expand its portfolio by acquiring more lands in strategic and attractive areas in Accra to develop residential and commercial units to maximize returns and add value to the local setting.



Up Coming Development – 23 Odum Phase 2



After the successful sale of a first phase development of gorgeously designed contemporary townhouses dubbed 23 Odum, the developer is following up with its phase 2 project. 23 Odum Phase 2 is an intimate collection of luxury townhouses. Located in the heart of Dzorwulu this gated community comprises exclusive detached 4-bedroom townhouses designed with modern living in mind.

Sales are now open for prospective buyers – contact the developer Earlbeam Group inside Earlbeam Plaza Dzorwulu.



Charity



Earlbeam Realty will donate 1% of its proceeds to selected charitable organizations and initiatives. The first beneficiary of this act of goodwill is The Afi Antonio Foundation organizers of the Mr. and Mrs. Autism pageant an initiative aimed at providing opportunities for children living with Autism to showcase their talents as fashion models. Speaking at the launch the director of the foundation madam Afi Antonio raved about the immense support Earlbeam has given her foundation so far and invited the guests to the next beauty pageant which will be be held in April this year at Café Bar Noir a Restaurant owned by the Earlbeam Group.





