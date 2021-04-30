The Bryan Acheampong Foundation hands over mechanized boreholes at Pepease

Press Releases of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Bryan Acheampog Foundation

Today, April 29, 2021, the Bryan Acheampong Foundation has delivered 5 mechanized boreholes to some communities in the Kwahu East District, in a handing-over ceremony held at Pepease.



This brings to 10, the number of mechanized boreholes so far commissioned, out of an expected total of 105 existing boreholes. This project is to ensure that all communities in the Kwahu East District have easy access to potable water.



The Foundation in August last year launched 5 mechanized boreholes to help provide safe drinking water to communities such as Dwerebease, Pepease, Abetifi, Bokuruwa and Nkwatia. This year, communities that have benefited from the project include Abotreansa, Kwahu Tafo Zongo, Abisu No.2, Akwasiho and Pepease.



With the country’s population expected to double by 2050, the mechanized borehole project will help reduce the water challenges in the district. As such, this project shall cater for over 15,000 people in these communities and surrounding areas.



Present at the ceremony were Kontihene of Pepease, Nana Aboagye Nketia II, DCE for Kwahu East District, Hon. Isaac Agyapong, the District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Mr. Mutala Mohammed and the Director of Development for the Bryan Acheampong Foundation, Mr. Frank Armoo.



Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion, Nana Aboagye Nketia II thanked the Foundation for such an initiative which he believed was timely. He also made an appeal to the government through the DCE, to extend access of potable water to every home in the Pepease community.



Hon. Isaac Agyapong on his part encouraged members of the various communities to ensure that the mechanized boreholes are properly maintained and also to avoid the situation of unpaid electricity bills which could hamper operations of the facility.



Adding his voice to the conversation, the District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Mr. Mutala Mohammed, appealed to the Bryan Acheampong Foundation to further directly connect the mechanized borehole to the Pepease Health Centre which served as the venue for the day’s event.



The Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF) is a Non-Government Organization established to drive the development agenda in the Kwahu enclave. This agenda is achieved through interventions in Livelihood Empowerment, Social Intervention, and Health.











