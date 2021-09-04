The 7 Ghanaian business tycoons who are top earners on the Stock Exchange market

Business News of Saturday, 4 September 2021

While stock trading may come with its risk owing to market volatility and sentiments, a number of Ghanaians still bet on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) platform to diversify their income and investments.



According to Billionaires.Africa, a group of wealthy Ghanaian individuals prefer to focus on scaling up their investments through their privately-owned companies rather than trading on the local bourse of the GSE.



This means, although stocks, bonds, and securities of companies trading on the GSE may vary, only a handful of wealthy individuals in Ghana choose to keep some of their investments portfolios rather listed as equities on the stock market.



Based on figures from investment agencies accompanied with recent annual reports confirmations from capital market registrars obtained by Billionaires.Africa, some seven Ghanaians have been listed as the richest individuals on the Ghana Stock Exchange.



It is important to note that the value of the shares on prices as at the end of the August 2021 trading activity and valuations have been converted to U.S dollars based on the current exchange rate.



#1 Daniel Ofori



Net worth on the GSE: US$28.5 million



Holdings: GCB Bank, Calbank, SIC Insurance, Societe General Ghana



Daniel Ofori is the richest investor on the Ghana Stock Exchange by far. His portfolio includes a 7.49-percent stake in GCB bank worth $17.85 million; a 3.9-percent stake in Calbank worth $2,852,900; a 3.99-percent shareholding in SIC Insurance worth $91,000, and 6.78-percent in Societe General Ghana worth $7.624 million.



Ofori who is a well-respected Ghanaian serial entrepreneur, has founded a string of successful businesses in the apparel retail, engineering and real estate sectors.



#2 Frank Adu



Net worth on the GSE: US$1.9 million



Holdings: Calbank



Frank Adu owns a 2.63-percent stake in Calbank, one of Ghana’s largest commercial banks. His stake is worth $1.9 million.



Adu is the immediate past CEO of the bank and won the prestigious African Banker of the Year award in 2018. Adu, who worked at Calbank for 30 years before retiring last year, is credited with transforming CalBank from a tiny corporate-focused bank to a universal bank with 28 branches and close to 1,000 employees and a balance sheet in excess of US$1.2 billion.



#3 Ebenezer Twum Asante



Net worth on the GSE: US$1.69 million



Holdings: Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana)



Ebenezer Twum Asante was the first Ghanaian to head Ghana’s leading telecommunications company, Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana). He owns a 0.065-percent stake in the company, which is worth $1.69 million.



#4 Kojo Anim-Addo



Net worth on the GSE: US$971,639



Holdings: Standard Chartered Ghana, Benso Oil



Kojo Anim-Addo, an investor on the GSE, owns a 0.23-percent stake in Standard Chartered Ghana worth $952,339, and a 0.14-percent stake in Benso Oil worth $19,300.



#5 Joseph Siaw Agyepong



Net worth on the GSE: US$867,548



Holdings: Access Bank Ghana Plc



Joseph Siaw Agyepong, one of Ghana’s most recognizable entrepreneurs and the executive chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, owns 1,500,000 shares in Access Bank Ghana Plc, amounting to a 0.86-percent stake in the company. The shares are worth US$867,548.



#6 Gideon Amenuvor



Net worth on the GSE: US$583,927



Holdings: Societe General Ghana



Gideon Amenuvor, an investor on the GSE, owns a 0.52-percent stake in Societe General Ghana, a commercial bank in Ghana.



#7 Benjamin Fosu



Net worth on the GSE: US$467,141



Holdings: Calbank



Benjamin Fosu owns a 0.65-percent stake in Calbank worth $467,141.