Thank you for feeding the nation - Finance Minister to fisherfolk, farmers

Business News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Farmers' day was celebrated on Friday



Farmers, fisherfolk honoured



Agric sector grew by 7.4%, Ofori-Atta



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has lauded farmers and fisherfolk for their tremendous effort in producing food for the country.



According to him, the agriculture sector grew by 7.4% due to the hard work of these persons in the sector.



He added that the local economy, on the other hand, witnessed a boost which led to the stabilization of the economy.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, December 6, 2021, the finance minister assured these farmers of government's effort to support their businesses.



He said, "I would like to take this opportunity to send a congratulatory message to our industrious farmers and fisherfolk for their tremendous contribution to the economy and development of the country."



"As you know, last year, the agric sector grew by 7.4%. We are truly grateful for your hard work in feeding this nation and delivering stable economy…and we will continue to support you to attain greater feats," he added.



Farmers Day is an annual observance in various countries to celebrate the national contributions of farmers and agriculturers.



The 37th National Farmers' Day celebration was held at Cape Coast and about 157 farmers and fishermen were honoured.