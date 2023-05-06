Tema Region ECG recovers GH¢2.1m out of Gh₵2.8m worth of illegal power consumption

Business News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), Tema Region, has uncovered some 6,491 illegal connections by some of its customers in the region who engaged in the dubious activities.



The Public Relations Officer, ECG Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah disclosed that illegal power connection activities within its jurisdiction from September 2022 to February 2023 (six- month period) amounted to Gh₵2,891,263 with Gh₵2,149,148.25 being retrieved within the period.



The identification of illegalities was made over the six-month period to recover debts owed it, and to monitor the health of its meter installations in customer facilities.



Out of the 6,491 illegal connections detected, the highest was a total of 1,555 in February 2023 alone with the activities spanning across the Region’s nine districts including Tema-North, Tema-South, Nungua, Afienya, Prampram, Ada, Krobo, Juapong and Ashaiman.



Through their illegal activities, the customers do not pay for the electricity they consume, thereby denying the company of the much-needed revenue. Examples of illegalities identified included meter bypass, meter tampering and direct connections.



Detailing how the discoveries were made, the PRO said the detections were made through its routine regular checks and information provided by members of the general public. “We detect these through routine meter monitoring to check the integrity of meters, as well as on tip off (informants). The Revenue Protection Unit of the Tema Region handles these issues,” said the PRO.



She furthered that the power distributors were empowered to bring to book recalcitrant customers and cautioned its clients not to indulge in any form of wrongdoing as far as use of its commodity was concerned.



Sakyiwaa noted: “ECG has the mandate to prosecute customers caught and who fail to pay for power used. They will be charged with the offence of stealing. We therefore admonish customers to desist from all forms of illegal connection which includes meter bypass, meter tampering, direct connection. Basically, customers should please stay away from fidgeting with all ECG installations including meters.”