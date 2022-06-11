Tema-Mpakadan railway line will be completed by end of 2022 – Amewu

Business News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tema-Mpakadan project links Ghana to Burkina Faso



Railway project affected by COVID-19



Railway to solve Tema-Afienya traffic situation, Amewu



The Ministry for Railway Development has noted that construction works on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line will be completed by the end of this year.



The 97.6-kilometer Tema-Mpakadan railway production has faced various delays, of which COVID-19 was a major factor.



Minister for Railway Development, John Peter-Amewu after inspecting the Volta Rail Bridge told the media he is hopeful that the project will be completed this year.



“We’re hoping that by the end of the year, we should be seeing a practical completion. What we intend to do is to procure two fairly used [trains] to ply between Tema and Mpakadan for passengers.”



The railway line begins from Tema in the Greater Accra Region, passes through Afienya, North Tongu District in the Volta Region, and ends at Mpakadan, a few kilometres from Akosombo.



However, the minister assured that “We are aware of the heavy traffic between Afienya and Tema and so if we are able to put those vehicles on the track, it is going to take that pressure off the road and make commuters comfortable. We are working towards that, and it will be done shortly.”



The Tema-Mpakadan rail line will link Ghana to Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou from Tema, and forms part of the 1,000km Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project.