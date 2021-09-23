Tema MPS Terminal 3 declared first certified Green Terminal

Business News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The MPS Terminal 3 at Tema is now a Green Terminal



• Bolloré Ports made the declaration after an audit of the facility



• MPS has reduced greenhouse emissions by 36% in the last 3 years



In furtherance of greening Ghana, the Meridian Port Services Ltd. (MPS) Terminal 3 Facility at Tema has been declared a Green Terminal.



This, a statement from the MPS has said, was declared by Bolloré Ports, after an audit of its facility, equipment, energy consumptions, operating processes among many other subjects.



This also makes the Terminal 3 Facility the first certified Green Terminal in the Bolloré Ports Network.



This also means that MPS scored the highest in all chapters of the Green Terminal evaluation (86.58%) which reflects the Terminal’s management and shareholders’ commitment to environment in terms of reducing CO2 emissions among many others.



“Not only is MPS-Terminal-3 the first certified Green Terminal in the Bolloré Ports Network, but also MPS scored the highest in all chapters of the Green Terminal evaluation (86.58%) which reflects the Terminal’s management and shareholders’ commitment to environment in terms of reducing CO2 emissions among many others,” the statement said.



During a press conference and awarding ceremony to announce this, the Director of Quality Health Safety and Environment (QHSE) for Bolloré Ports, Christian Devaux, shared with the company’s global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plan and elaborated on the Green Terminal methodology and the classification of the Terminals.



He explained that the rating is governed by the audited compliance levels of over 250 set KPIs and administered by 4 level scoring standards with entry at “no star” level when scoring above 50%, and “One Star” for a score above 65%.



“The Two Stars award is given when scoring above 80% and finally the highest is Three Stars for achieving score above 90%,” he said.



He also talked about how MPS has demonstrated its ability to not only excel in operations and efficient port services, but also MPS’s determination to reduce the adverse impact of its operations on the environment.



“Following our checks and comprehensive assessments, we are delighted to award this certificate to MPS signifying its achievements in the area of environmental sustainability,” he said.



In an acceptance speech, Mohamed Samara, the CEO of MPS, reiterated the company’s pledge to improved environmental processes.



“For us here at MPS, ensuring environmental and social sustainability is at the core of business activities. Following the launch of the Green Terminal Certification, we committed to further improve on what has since become a culture, fortunately our efforts paid off and we successfully managed to reduce our carbon footprints to large extent,” he said.



In 3 years, MPS has reduced greenhouse emissions by 36% making it one of the most energy-efficient entities.