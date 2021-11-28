Tema MCE: Industrial treatment plant proposal will materialize

Business News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: GNA

Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive has said it was his hope that the visit by Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark to Tema would help in Ghana’s bid to put up an industrial treatment plant.



Mr Ashitey said this after the Denmark Prime Minster and her team visited the Chemu Lagoon to see the extent of pollution from industrial activities in the Tema Metropolis which is known as an harbour and industrial hub.



He said the visit would go a long way to cement the relations between Ghana and Denmark especially the people of Tema as the proposed project was supposed to be in the town, which he said when materialized would bring much changes in their water and sewerage system.



Mr Asheitey explained to the Ghana News Agency in Tema after the tour that currently, the central sewerage treatment plant built by Ghana’s first president of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah for the communities was broken down and not working well leading to leakages into people’s homes.



The MCE said in addition to that, even though Tema was an industrial city it lacked an industrial treatment plant making the industries to discharge their untreated effluents into the Chemu lagoon which made it to go down and in a worst state “so once they are here and have seen the effect we believe that this will go a long way to look at the treatment plant which will help solve the sewerage problems.”



He said feasibility had already been carried out for the takeoff of the project under sister city relations between Tema and Aarhus of Denmark which relations had existed for the past three years.



He disclosed that as part of the relations, staff of the Assembly’s waste management department, together with the staff of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) would go for an exchange programme at Aarhus to learn some water and sanitation practices to help improve the sanitation system in Tema.