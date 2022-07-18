Tema-Accra train shuttle services resume July 18

Business News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Tema-Accra shuttle shut down for rehabilitation



Technical challenges have been resolved, GRCL



Speed limit imposed on train movement, GRCL



The Tema-Accra passenger train shuttle service has resumed today, Monday, July 18, 2022, the management of Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) has said.



The shuttle service was shut down temporarily to facilitate rehabilitation works.



A statement from the Railway Company said, “After successfully addressing some technical challenges, GRCL conducted a series of test runs, and a final joint inspection was also carried out on July 7, 2022, by GRCL and Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) to ascertain the suitability of the line for passenger service.”



However, the Ghana Railway Company Limited said it has secured approval from the GRDA to commence the shuttle service.



“The general public is being advised to bear with us, that as a start, a restricted speed limit of 35km/h has been imposed on the movement of the train to enable our technical team to continue to address any teething problem that may emerge during these early stages of the resumption of the shuttle service.”



“There would also be other GRCL officials onboard the train to obtain the views and concerns of commuters to enable Management of GRCL to address them to ensure the smooth running of the passenger service to the best satisfaction of our clients. The general public is hereby assured of our usual comfortable, safe, and punctual shuttle service GRCL provides,” the statement added.



