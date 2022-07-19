Tema-Accra railway shuttle resumes operation with low patronage

Business News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The morning of Monday, July 18, 2022, marked the official resumption of the much-anticipated train shuttle service between Tema and Accra that had been discontinued for rehabilitation works.



Despite the minor technical difficulties, there was somewhat poor customer support.



According to an earlier statement made by the Railway Company Limited regarding the start of operations in Accra, shuttle services from Tema to Accra left the Tema Harbour train station at precisely 6:15 am with only three passengers and a handful of company employees on board.



The Public Relations Manager for Ghana Railway Company Limited, Thomas Charles Brown, said that the operations will not be a nine-day wonder like in the past.



Although they are not working at full capacity, he claimed that problems with the speed limit and a standby train will soon be resolved.



“Our industry regulator, Ghana Railway Development Authority, whom we receive directives from has given us the permission to operate. We started running on a restricted speed limit of 35km/h, so while we are going it will get to a point we will slow down and it will get to a point we will also speed up,” he explained.



Nevertheless, according to the general secretary, Godwill Ntarmal, the workers voiced their happiness at returning to work and demonstrated that provided they had the necessary equipment, their work would continue.



“Our employees are generally pleased that operations have resumed, but they are urging for further investment in the industry to increase its potential for tourists,” the general secretary said.