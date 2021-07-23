Telecom mast removal paves way for domestic flight resumption at Wa airport

Business News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

A telecommunication mast around the Wa Airport that impeded the smooth landing and take-off of flights at Ghana’s Upper West Region’s domestic airport has been removed.



The mast was finally removed this week after over a year of complaint by domestic airline operators and major hospitality establishments within the region.



The Wa Airport has a 2-kilometre tarmac stretching 40 metres width, with the capacity to host Code C type of aircraft together with Boeing 737-700 Airbus.



It also has a completed terminal and other ancillary facilities. However, The two main domestic airlines–Africa World Airlines and PassionAir–currently do not operate any flights between Accra and Wa.



AviationGhana sources at domestic airline operator, PassionAir, says the airline is “assessing various options of operating flights to Wa, as well as Ho and Sunyani airports respectively. ”