'Telcos are struggling under Ursula' - Sam George

Business News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has revealed that the telecommunication industry is struggling with obnoxious taxes under the Communication and Digitization Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful.



Citing MTN for example, Sam George revealed that the Communication and Digitization Minister has implemented the Significant Market Power (SMP) which is affecting the telco, making their services very expensive to use.



He revealed that under the policy, the telcos have been forced to triple their prices affecting customers at the long run.



The Ningo Prampram lawmaker was speaking in relation to punitive measures rolled out against persons who have failed to register their SIM Cards, using the Ghana Card.



In a Facebook post, Ursula Owusu said a subsequent press conference in September, the full scope of the sanctions will be revealed.



“If you suffer that fate as a result of your own inaction, kindly do not blame your service provider. To be forewarned is to be forearmed”, she said.



Commenting on the issue in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, stated that the telecommunication companies are the second largest payers of taxes to the government and so when their profit margins are affected, it affects corporate taxes in general.



“The telcos are really struggling under Ursula Owusu. Some of them have been forced by policies to triple their prices affecting their profit margins. The telecom companies are the second largest payers of taxes to the government and so when their profit margins are affected, it affects corporate taxes in general. Let’s wait and see the revenue from GRA in the fourth quarter. It will drop drastically,” Sam George added.