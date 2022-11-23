Telco companies likely to increase tariffs for consumers – Dr. Ashigbey

Business News of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Stakeholders in the telecommunications sector in Ghana are likely to increase their service tariffs for consumers in the coming days.



According to Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the imminent increment in the tariffs must be expected due to the rising cost of doing business in the country.



He, however, argued that the other sectors of the Ghanaian economy have already begun to make an upward adjustment in their services fees and charges.



“If you consider the fact that the cost of doing business has gone up, even the water producers association have met to increase the price of water etc, so naturally what is going to happen is that the industry has to increase prices because the cost of doing business has gone up,” Dr. Ashigbey made this known speaking with journalists in Accra last week.



Touching on whether he was aware of specific telco companies who are seeking to increase their tariffs and at what percentage, Dr. Ashigbey said “but the individual ones I will not be able to talk about that.”



Meanwhile, telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana recently postponed an earlier decision to increase tariffs for data services for consumers.



Already, many Ghanaians are grappling to make ends meet as cost of living continues to surge, persistent fuel price hikes, soaring inflationary pressures and increments in utility tariffs for households and businesses.



