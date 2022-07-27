Techiman North DCE assures traders of goverment support

Business News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Hon Everson Addo Donkor the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Techiman North in the Bono East region has assured traders of Offuman, a farming community in the district that the assembly will not discriminate against any kind of business but will rather ensure that they are supported for their businesses to grow to promote the development of the local economy.



According to Hon Everson, the assembly would ensure that the economy grew to make the people more comfortable, and that was why they (the traders and business owners) must also play their part by supporting government programmes in the district.



The DCE, Hon Everson gave the assurance when he visited the market to interact with the traders and market women on issues bordering them and their concerns in regard to market.



The traders complained bitterly about the slow pace of yam business and also made a passionate appeal to DEC to help find them some buyers. The trader was particularly happy to see the hard-working DCE visiting to know their challenges.



"My visit is to interact with you and to assure you that all your concerns raised are already being worked on as my government is a listening government and will provide the needed facilities for you to work in a friendly environment", Hon Everson assured.



He called on the people in the area to bury their personal differences and collaborate with the Assembly to accelerate the socio-economic development of the area.



He said unity was strength, and therefore, the dream of a well-developed homeland could only be realized if all her citizens worked together in unity.



“The Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has over the past years undertaken numerous projects and will do even more to accelerate development in the district, but the support of everyone is required to achieve more", the DCE assured.



He provided streetlights to the market to address security challenges in the areas.