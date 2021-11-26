Tech in Ghana to host 8th conference to mark final day of Digital Innovation Week

Business News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: Kofi Nyarko Addo, Contributor

Tech in Ghana (TIG) will on Friday 26th November 2021 host its eighth conference to mark the final day of Ghana Digital Innovation Week (GDIW) which provides a platform to celebrate the accomplishments of Ghana’s digital innovation ecosystem and build momentum towards a shared vision for its future development.



This falls in line with its launch in London and Accra in 2017 to bring together the country’s tech ecosystem for global knowledge sharing, meaningful networking, and showcase innovation.



She added that the Ghana Digital Innovation Week is a collaboration between the Office of the Vice President, GIZ Ghana, and Israel in Ghana.



Madam Annobil indicated that her outfit has over the past four years brought together over 400 stakeholders from the ecosystem, hence this collaboration serves as an extension of their aim to share knowledge, facilitate meaningful networking, and give a platform to new trends, innovations, and projects that contribute to propelling Ghana’s digital space forward.



“This year’s theme, innovating for the Future: Tech, Entrepreneurship, and Sustainability, will drive conversations around topics including the role of tech in the AfCFTA and Connecting the Unconnected, plus feature capacity building workshops such as a Boost with a Facebook training session to be hosted by Meta who are sponsors of the event,” she said.







She further explained that TIG would go a long way to help Ghanaian businesses recover from the shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through the use of technology and other innovations.



In line with this, Tech in Ghana’s 2021 edition will be launched virtually by the Ministry of Communications and the British High Commission Accra on Thursday 25th November, followed by an in-person event as part of GDIW on Friday 26th November.



Tech in Ghana was officially launched by the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Ghana Adam Afriyie in February 2017. The platform has since featured over 400 tech stakeholders, including policymakers, mobile network operators, banks, private sector companies, academia, development organizations and investors.



Tech in Ghana founder Akosua Annobil was announced as one of the 2018 top 100 most influential Black, Asian Minority Ethnic (BAME) leaders in the UK tech sector, alongside senior leaders from Facebook, LinkedIn, IBM, Twitter and EY.



