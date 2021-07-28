Teamwork key to your success – Energy Minister to new GCMC Board

Business News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has asked the newly constituted Board of Directors of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC) to work together in the interest of the company.



This he said will ensure that the company grows and become profitable.



Dr. Prempeh made the call when he inaugurated the newly constituted Board appointed by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 27 July 2021.



He specifically asked the Board to strive to wipe away the negative press that the company had in times past.



“I am aware that in times past, the GCMC has had challenges spanning worker agitation to some management issues. I am also aware that efforts have been made collectively to ensure that these issues are put to rest in the greater interest of staff and management to enable the company to focus on its mandate. I am urging the new Board to provide the necessary direction and leadership so that the negative press that the company has unfortunately had will be wiped away from history,” he said.



The Manhyia South MP continued “Teamwork and harmony is a recipe for growth and productivity. As the GCMC aims to achieve profitable growth as the premier manufacturer of LPG cylinder and other metal fabricated products in the sub-region, I want to charge the Board to be keen on industry standards and quality assurance and improve the efficiency of service delivery. This is critical to the business development and advancement of the company.”



The sector minister said as Ghana deepens its efforts in gas production, this company will be at the forefront of the sector and, therefore, it will take a lot of innovation to make it attractive in Ghana and within the sub-region.



Chairman for the Board assured the Minister they will work assiduously to raise the image and reputation of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company.



Director-General for the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng urged the Board to live up to the confidence reposed in them by the President.



“We count on your support, Mr. Minister and we know we will succeed” he added.



The nine-member Board includes Anthony Amoah as Chairman, CEO of the company, Madam Frances Awurabena Asiam, Nana Serwaa Owusu and Nana Forson Danso.



The rest are Adelaide Ntim, Mr. Crisler Akwei Ankrah, Mr. Bradley Kwaku Poku-Amankwah and Mr. Christopher Archer. It also has Madam Hannah Ashade as a member.