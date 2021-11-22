Tax evasion saga: ‘La Bianca deserves fair treatment’ – GUTA President

Business News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of the Ghana Union Traders of Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng has launched a defense into the alleged tax evasion saga involving La Bianca Company Limited, a frozen foods importation company.



The company is currently under investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor following a petition filed by one Fred Asare and received by the Special Prosecutor [Kissi Agyebeng] over an alleged tax evasion through the connivance of officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Reacting to the development in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb and signed by GUTA president, Dr. Joseph Obeng said the company deserves fair treatment as it imports large volumes of frozen chicken to supplement local production.



“It is has come to our attention with great concern about the apparent discrimination of importers, otherwise seeking to malign a company like this. La Bianca has employed over 500 Ghanaians and has every right to take advantage of a well-known mark-down facility to support bulk cargo importers,” the statement read in part.



“An importing company that has been able to employ this huge number of Ghanaians deserves commendation, support and encouragement as it's always done to manufacturing firms,” GUTA stated.



Dr. Joseph Obeng further said the benefits of a mark-down facility like that of La Bianca is one that allow Customs to be able to predict the appreciable levels of regular – weekly or monthly revenue to shore up collection.



“We therefore urge and entreat all traders especially importers to take any opportunity that is provided in the Customs Act and strictly comply with the rule and regulations therein,” the GUTA president concluded.