Taskforces constituted to ensure importers pay proper taxes have recovered over GH¢181m – GRA

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced that the taskforces it introduced to curtail smuggling, under-declaration, misdescription, and concealment of goods have significantly impacted revenue mobilisation.



According to the GRA, these taskforces were formed to ensure that the right amount of duties and taxes are paid by importers.



The monitoring tasks the GRA explained have significantly impacted revenue mobilisation between October 2022 and August 2023, totaling GH¢181,478,844.93.



The Monitoring Taskforces are as follows: Monitoring Team – Tema, Monitoring Team – Eastern Frontier based at Dabala, Monitoring Team – Western Frontier based in Kumasi and Monitoring Team – Vehicle Taskforce (Nationwide).



The GRA issued a statement highlighting the particular amounts collected by the taskforces.



The amounts are as follows:



The Tema Team recovered a total short collection of GH¢153,802,495.54.

The Eastern Frontier Monitoring Team also recovered a total short collection of GH¢4,684,844.42.



The Western Frontier Team recovered a total short collection of GH¢1,112,587.29 and;



The Vehicle Taskforce (Nationwide) also recovered a total short collection of GH¢21,878,917.68.



According to the GRA, “part from being a deterrent to those persons who are involved in non-compliant activities, these compliance activities also resulted in additional revenue for the State”.



The GRA also reported that it has made multiple interceptions thanks to the efforts of the monotoring teams.



Examples of interceptions made by the monitoring teams are:



On 8th June 2023, a truck with registration number AS 4935-11 loaded with 1 X 40ft container marked SUDU8780767 was intercepted around Kumasi. Reexamination conducted revealed that the following goods were not manifested and unentered:



KIA Bongo Truck with VIN: KNE5D01324K990908



Suzuki Motorcycle with VIN: JS1B5112100106352



Honda CBF 250 Motorcycle with VIN: 2MC35A04R606629



Global Eagle Motorcycle with VIN: laemd24006B930687



Honda JF07 Scoopy Motorcycle with VIN: ZDCJF07A03F070223



Honda Scoopy Motorcycle with VIN: ZDCKF08A06F063034



80 ctns X 3pcs X 5ltrs vegetable cooking oil



20 ctns X 5pcs X 5ltrs vegetable cooking oil



On 8th March 2023, two trucks with registration numbers GB 517-22 and GR 7891-21 carrying 4X20FT containers were wholly misdescribed to contain coal pressor spiral.



A total revenue of GH¢37,763.67 had been paid for all the four containers. Upon re-examination, it was uncovered that the declared coal pressor spiral was mackerel in tomato sauce. Re-assessment was done and a total evaded revenue of GH¢1,464,118.20 was realized.



The team in collaboration with National Investigation Bureau (NIB) and National

Security intercepted two trucks which contained smuggled frozen mackerel at Dormaa Kyeremasu in the Bono Region. After re-examination and assessment was done an additional tax of GH¢138,536.36 was recouped to the state.



Three trucks which were carrying tomato paste and mackerel were also intercepted at a hidden place around Adugyama in the Ashanti Region.



Upon interrogation and meticulous examination of their Customs Bills of Entry (BOE)s, it was evident that the consignment in the three trucks had paid revenue of only GH¢78,000.00 and hence they were picked for further action.



After re-examination and re-assessment, it came out clearly that there was tax evasion and hence a total evaded tax of GH¢206,997.78 was recouped to the state.

A 40ft container carrying spare parts from Takoradi was intercepted from a hideout along the Assin Fosu stretch based on intelligence.



At the point of arrest, the importer had paid a total revenue of GH¢12,435.78. Upon reexamination and re-assessment, a short collection of GH¢236,855.80 was realized.



A truck containing smuggled wax print from the Volta region was also intercepted. Re-examination and re-assessment was conducted on the truck and total evaded revenue of GH¢402,844.33 was recovered.



The team embarked on an intelligence led operation and intercepted an Ivorian registered truck which was paraded as a transit vehicle with a fake transit sticker on the windscreen and a fake tracking device.



Upon meticulous examination, it was uncovered that the truck was carrying smuggled rice from La Cote d’Ivoire to Kumasi and not in transit. Upon arrest and re-examination and assessment was done total revenue of GH¢337,241.88 was recouped to the state.