Tarkwa entrepreneurship hub engages stakeholders on digital technology

Business News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: GNA

Tarkwa Entrepreneurship Development hub, an Information Technology (IT) firm in collaboration with Ghana Tech Lab has held a stakeholder consultative meeting to help young people acquire digital skills and to create sustainable jobs.



The programme was attended by participants from the public and private sectors. It was on the theme; "The role of mobile application in transforming the local economy for job creation and economic development".



The gathering was to collate consensus on the potential and role of digital media in the local digital economy and also propel youth employment in the community.



Additionally, stakeholders outline the challenges, opportunities, strategies and policies for transforming the local economy to achieve sustainable development through digital skills and entrepreneurship.



Addressing the stakeholders at the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tarkwa Entrepreneurship Development hub, Mr Simon Asare, said his outfits intention was to leverage mobile applications to solve most challenges in society.









He said "through this training programme we have identified some challenges our stakeholders face during their daily routine work. Recommendations have been made and we would report back to Ghana Tech Lab and World Bank to help us create a framework that would aid us to support mobile adoption within Ghana"."When we get the feedback we would leverage on the information to intensify on a six-month incubation programme for the youth especially women who are currently unemployed to come out with profitable businesses" he emphasized.Mr Asare pointed out that "if you want to create a business that would easily sell then we believe using mobile application is the best choice because almost everybody has a phone".Mr Ebenezer Kwesi Miah, Assistant Development Planning officer for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, explained that mobile application had become a major tool for economic development, stressed that, the youth must take advantage of such training Programmes as it would aid them to get jobs.Madam Emelia Enyonam Kuleke, Media Associate, also said Ghana Tech Lab is an ecosystem hub that was keen on training youth in digital skills.She said "we have partnered over seventeen hubs across Ghana and Tarkwa Entrepreneurship Development hub was one of them. Our flagship programme was the Base Programme during which we would train the youth in mobile app application".Madam Kuleke encouraged the youth in Tarkwa and its environs to apply and take part in their next training programme since it was free.