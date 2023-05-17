Target taxes to bring down cement prices, not transportation – Bridget Otoo

Business News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo has disagreed with calls for the reduction of cement prices after a supposed reduction in transport fares.



According to her, taxes have more impact on the prices of cement than transportation.



She explained that “If you want prices of cement to go down target taxes, not transportation. Example, transport from Tema - Accra is 2.5 cedis per bag, so if you ignorantly ask Ghacem to say reduce it by even 50% it means cement price will come down by 1.25 cedis. Tell government to reduce the taxes!



“For the longest time, transport on cement to Accra has been 2 cedis. Plus, offloading is 2.6 cedis. Transport on cement fares hardly go up and anyone in the industry would tell you. I always say cement truck owners are some of the most patient I’ve worked with,” she wrote on Twitter on May 17, 2023.



Following the announcement of a reduction in transport fares, a presidential staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has called on producers and retailers of cement to also reduce their prices.



According to him, cement prices increased when the dollar was selling at about GH¢16, therefore, it should also reduce now that the dollar has reduced to about GH¢11.



In a tweet on May 16, 2023, Aboagye wrote “Dear @Ghacem_ltd, GPRTU has started doing the needful. Please follow suit and reduce your prices. The last time you increased cement prices astronomically, Dollar was 16cedis now it’s 11cedis.



“Fuel price was 24 cedis now it’s 11cedis. Fuel prices have come down consistently for 6 months. Dollar has come down and stabilised for 6 months. Transport prices have been reduced by 10%. Baby steps but positive sign. Clearly, there’s every reason to reduce the prices of cement,” he added.



Some retailers of GHACEM, Diamond, and Dangote cement vary the price of a bag of the product from GH¢77.00 to GH¢85.00 but the price of Dzata cement is a little cheaper.





