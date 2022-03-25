Target export – GSA to SPINnet graduates

Business News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has urged the 2021-2022 graduates of the SPINnet Textiles & Garment Cluster training laboratory to target the export market, as it holds huge potential to sustain their trade.



GSA made this known in a solidarity message delivered at the graduation ceremony organised for the Proficiency and Skills Training in Garment Making class on 10th March 2022, at the CIDA Hall, ATTC, Kokomlemle-Accra.



The Authority said it is looking forward to seeing the graduates compete globally.



“We are looking forward to seeing you on the global market, and join your predecessors to fly the flag of Ghana and make us proud through the export of your products and designs.



"We encourage you all to consider GSA as a worthy partner in the shipment of your cargo by all modes,” a Senior Officer of the Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation Department, Roy Adibi, said on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Benonita Bismarck.



The GSA also expressed its commitment to assist the graduates with any challenges associated with shipments: “Our doors are always open, and you can contact us any time you require shipping-related assistance.” Mr. Adibi said.



The graduation ceremony was organised under the A2E Component of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) MasterCard Foundation Young Africa Works Programme.



The event also witnessed a fashion show and an exhibition/bazaar to showcase works of the graduating class.



Key stakeholders including the Ghana Enterprises Agency, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association, AGAM, ATTC and NVTI were in attendance.