Tanzania’s TMMDA benchmarks Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority

Business News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

The Head of Communication and Public Education at the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMMDA), Mrs. Gaudensia Simwanza, has commended the Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) Ghana, on the measures it has put in place to enforce compliance to Ghana’s standards on food, drugs and cosmetics and household substances (regulated products) to ensure public health and safety in the country.



Mrs. Simwanza, who arrived in Ghana on 14th of June 2021, paid nine-day working visit to the Food and Drugs Authority’s head office in Shiashie, Accra.



As a communications expert, the TMMDA Head of Communications was taken through the various activities and programmes of the FDA’s Communication and Public Education Department (CPED) namely, Media Relations, Stakeholder Relations, Research and Publications, Projects and Admin. Support Units.



To ensure that she has a broad and wholistic appreciation of the operations of the FDA, Mrs. Simwanza also interacted with other departments such as the Administration, Drug Enforcement, Food Registration, Tobacco and Substances of Abuse and the Centre for Laboratory Services and Research of the FDA amongst others.



Mrs. Simwanza was full of praise for FDA’s advertisement regulations, the significant inroads made in Tobacco Control, the extensive social media presence of the Authority and the production of the Food and Drugs Safety Line– a program designed to address myths and misconceptions about food and drugs as well as deal with critical matters of public concern.



At the end of the visit, the TMMDA’s Head of Communications, extolled the FDA for its high level of professionalism and commitment to quality service delivery and assured that the knowledge she has acquired would be gladly shared and implemented at TMMDA on her return.