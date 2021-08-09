Tamale Interchange to be completed in three months – Urban Roads

Business News of Monday, 9 August 2021

The Director of the Department of Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass Awudu, has said the two-tier Tamale Interchange, is on the verge of completion.



The Tamale interchange records a total length of 1 kilometre bridge and ramps, and 5 kilometres of ancillary road works.



In an update to President Akufo-Addo on the road construction progress, Alhaji Awudu indicated that out of 19 spans, 13 spans including the ramps have been completed, the report by Asaase Radio revealed.



On the remaining six spans, he said work is currently ongoing noting that ancillary works, mainly asphalting, street lighting and road safety works are expected to be completed in the next three months.



Alhaji Abass Awudu in his assurance of completion, informed the president that construction by M/S SinoHydro, is using two teams to undertake the works.



He said, while one team is working from the Dakpema’s Palace section, the other members have been stationed at the Bolgatanga road section.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on a two-day tour of the Northern Region.







He paid a visit to the construction site on Saturday, August 7, 2021, to inspect the ongoing work.



He also paid a visit to other road networks like the 100-kilometres of roads construction within the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions. The work which started in March 2021 is expected to be completed in September 2022, according to the contractor, M/S Queroz Galvao Konstruktion.







Works on the upgrading of the 30.2km stretch of the Tamale-Daboya road, will end on November 16, 2023, according to the report.