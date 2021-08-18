Takoradi Port to migrate from export to import-driven operations

Business News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: Eye on Port

The Human Resource Manager at the Port of Takoradi, Peter Amo-Bediako has hinted that the Port might be migrating from an export-driven Port to an import driven one.



He said this could be achieved after the completion of the massive expansion works being undertaken at the Port currently.



Peter Amo-Bediako who also has oversight responsibility for the Marketing and Public Affairs department at the Port of Takoradi cited the ongoing construction of the Atlantic Terminal Services, which is a multi-purpose container terminal as the game-changer.



“With the coming onboard of ATS it is not going to be easy but it is something worth going up for,” he said.



Speaking on the Live Eye on Port interactive programme, he said the Port of Takoradi aside having the capacity to handle imports also has the requite modern equipment to handle all types of cargo.



“The liquid bulk jetty is an example of marine loading arm that facilitates the quick loading of cargo. We have two modern harbor cranes with the capacity of 220 tons. So we have all the equipment ready.



The Director and Chairman of IBISTEK and Atlantic Terminal Services Limited, Kwame Gyan Esq. lauded the private-public partnership arrangement between GPHA and IBISTEK which has seen the completion of an off-dock terminal called TACOTEL, the liquid bulk terminal, and the ongoing construction of the Atlantic Terminal Services.



“The success of IBISTEK in Ghana is not only because we are efficient, but it is also because GPHA as an institution has been very supportive of our endeavours in Takoradi. We will fall and they will raise us up not because they were bending the rules to favour us, but GPHA always was saying these are Ghanaians and let us give them an opportunity to prove themselves,” he said.



He revealed that upon completion, the Atlantic terminal could receive huge vessels with 20,000 or more TEUS.



Kwame Gyan Esq said contrary to criticism that IBISSTEK is a local company, hence, does not have the capacity to undertake the capital intensive Port business, that argument is without merit because they have proven their critics wrong.



“We hired one of the best marine contractors in the world. We hired Royal Haskoning which if not the best is among the best Supervisors or consultants in the world. With these and our own skills we were able to put this together. So this myth about capacity has been shuttered,” he stated.



Kwame Gyan Esq revealed that even before the completion of the multi-purpose Atlantic Terminal Services Ltd, a lot of shipping giants have expressed interest in using the Port of Takoradi as their hub.



“All the giants in the shipping industry are knocking at our doors because of the particular advantage Takoradi has in this subregion. So the big guys are trying to partner with us to use Takoradi as their hub.



He was optimistic that after all the expansion works, a lot of jobs will be created for Ghanaians. Peter Amo-Bediako added that a lot of businesses have also sprang up as a result of the expansion of the Port of Takoradi.



Kwame Gyan Esq said local companies when given the needed opportunity will be able to undertake and deliver Port projects and monies made will stay in the country.



“Apart from paying off our loans there is no net repatriation of cash,” he said.



Peter Amo-Bediako stated that the Port of Takoradi presents several opportunities and said investors are welcome to partner with GPHA.



“There is the opportunity for investors to partner with GPHA and succeed,” he stressed.



