'Taking history up north to build new histories' - Ibrahim Mahama as he buys Ghana's old trains

He is known for his unique ability to create art out of what most people will consider as junk.



From old materials including sacks, old sewing machines among other things, Ibrahim Mahama the Artist has made a name worldwide with his distinct art which not only promotes Ghana but has historical significance.



In 2021, the artist emerged as one who bought some of Ghana’s old planes to create a museum and community space in Jenakpeng in the Northern Region.



Using proceeds from $1m of sales, he bought these planes which now serve not only as a tourist attraction but a learning hub for students in the engineering field among others.



In his latest move, the artist, Ibrahim Mahama has acquired some of Ghana’s very old trains from some parts of the country and transported them to the North as part of his collection at the Red Clay Studios.



Revealing this in a tweet, he said;



“Taking history up north to build new histories. From Gold Coast Railways to Ghana Railways and beyond. Trains crossing River Pra at Beposo Western Region of Ghana”.





Taking history up north to build new histories. From Gold Coast Railways to Ghana Railways and beyond. Trains crossing River Pra at Beposo Western Region of Ghana. pic.twitter.com/fi07PN0HQK — Ibrahim mahama (@ibrahim_mahama) January 9, 2023

