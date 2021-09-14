Take the lead in use of local building materials for projects – GREDA to Government

Business News of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

• Government has been charged to use local building material for projects



• GREDA believes this impact positively on the cost of rent and housing



• Ghana has over the period, depended largely on the importation of building materials



President of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has urged government to lead the charge in the use of local materials for construction projects.



According to the association’s president, Patrick Ebo Bonful, the move will enhance the public’s resolve and confidence in purchasing local building materials for use.



Ebo Bonful further admonished government to offer contracts that will ensure the use of local materials.



With the introduction of new taxes, came an increase in the price of rent which keep surging over the years. This has also impacted on the cost of building materials with Ghana largely dependent on the importation of building materials for construction.



GREDA president, Patrick Ebo Bonful in the interview on the sidelines of a Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry Seminar said “the high import cost of the building materials is the main driver of the cost of building materials”.



Mr. Ebo Bonful said the solution lies in the adoption of local building materials, but that may not come easily.



“Government ought to give contracts that will insist on the use of local materials and that will create an industry around the local materials”.