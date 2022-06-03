Take politics out of agricultural challenges – Abu Sakara

Business News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of Sakfos Holdings Limited and Founder of the National Interest Movement, Dr. Abu Sakara, has noted that politics need to be taken out of the conversation on challenges facing the agricultural sector.



Speaking on JoyFm he said, “We have to get politics out of agriculture. It is not enough to look good all the time when the reality is different.”



According to him, agriculture needs to be taken seriously as it is a panacea to Ghana’s economic challenges.



“Also, it is not enough to do the bare minimum because agriculture must be supported more, and it must demand more because, if we are able to use that to underpin the economy, the lives of so many people will be better, and it will make even our other problems to be resolved.”



Dr. Sakara said Ghana cannot continue to rely on rain for agriculture while recommending an extension of air cargo infrastructure in the Northern part of the country.



“We need to extend air cargo infrastructure to Tamale and out of there as a priority. It’s a very serious constraint on agriculture in the North, because it confines you to growing low-value crops and when you have made investments in equipment, land development, and to some extent localized infrastructure, and you don’t have this infrastructure, it limits what we can do."



“Therefore, it limits your returns on investments, and also you cannot then diversify and have some low-value crops and some high crops,” he stated.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







