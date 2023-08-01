Take decision on dismissed TUC executives by August 2 – NLC to Sunon Asogli Power

Business News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Sunon Asogli Power Limited has till Wednesday, August 2, 2023, to take a decision on the reinstatement of three union executives of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) who were dismissed.



The TUC bemoaned the refusal of Sunon Asogli Power to reinstate the three union leaders describing their termination as wrongful.



The National Labour Commission (NLC) has set Wednesday’s deadline for Sunon Asogli Power Limited to reach a final decision on the demand for the reinstatement of three dismissed union executives of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).



On Monday, July 10, 2023, the TUC declared a strike which was called off later after the intervention of the Council of State requesting more time to enable it engage stakeholders in order to resolve the matter amicably.



The Deputy Secretary General of TUC, Joshua Ansah, during the National Executive Council Meeting of the Ghana Mineworkers Union of TUC, explained: “The strike was suspended and not abandoned, anything that has been suspended can be reactivated at any time. Don’t get sad that we have suspended it. We want to assure you that our demand is that our three brothers will have to be reinstated."



“Last Wednesday, myself, the deputy, secretary general, met with the National Labour Commission, upon invitation. And they have given the management of Sunon Asogli tomorrow August 2 to make a decision.”