Take advantage of opportunities created by government – Ghanaian contractors told

Business News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

• Abudulai Abanga wants contractors to maximize government opportunities



• The Deputy Minister noted that government is committed to working with local contractors



• He urged them to use application of modern technology in their works



The Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Abudulai Abanga, has admonished Ghanaian contractors to mobilize resources and make the best out of the opportunities being created by government with respect to infrastructural projects.



According to him, government is committed to undertaking developmental projects in various parts of the country and therefore requires able partnership of the construction to realize these goals.



Delivering an address on behalf of the substantive Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye, at day two of the National Infrastructure Summit, Abdulai Abanga charged Ghanaian contractors to develop their capacity to meet the growing needs of the sector.



He called for further research and application of modern technology in order to facilitate the work of contractors.



“The environment is ripe to enhance private sector partnership and provision of infrastructure for the good people of Ghana. I therefore wish to appeal to members of this chamber to mobilize their affiliates to take advantage of the opportunities that government is creating to facilitate the growth of the infrastructure sector,” the minister noted.



Abanga added that government is also ready to partner the chamber to address any structural challenges that may exist.



“As the government takes step to promote development, the local players in the construction industry need to build their capacity to attract highly skilled staff and also deliver excellent customer service in order to compete favorably with international firms.”



On the need for expansion of business and innovation, he adviced contractors that there is the need for “significant investment in industrial research and development in order to optimize the value of available advanced technology and science. This is important given that the industry involves direct client-oriented services delivery”.



The Chairman of the Thursday, September 9 edition of the 3-day summit, Patrick Ebo Bonful noted that the cycle of contractors getting projects based on their political affiliations ought to be banned.



He observed that the practice does not augur well for the development of the construction industry as contractors have to do the bidding of politicians before securing deals.



He intimated that by the end of the of three-day conference which commenced on Wednesday, September 9, 2021, a resolution would be reached to the effect.



The National Infrastructure Summit is a three-day event that brings all players in the construction industry under one roof to deliberate on ways of improving the sector and maximizing gains.





The forum will be crowned with an awards night on Friday, September 10, 2021.