Take advantage of Ghana-UK trade partnership agreement - Papa Owusu-Ankomah urges Ghanaians In UK

Business News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah has advised Ghanaian importers to take advantage of the recently signed Ghana-UK Trade Partnership Agreement and scale up the imports of Ghanaian produce to the UK market.



Papa Owusu-Ankomah describes the Trade Agreement as a “welcome feat for Ghana grounded on a tariff-free and quota-free access for Ghanaian goods into the UK market. The Agreement will support businesses to increase their processes, encourage innovation in the market and create jobs as the country recovers from the ravaging effects of the coronavirus pandemic”.



The High Commissioner gave this advice during a virtual meeting with the Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom and Ireland last Saturday, 10th July 2021.



The virtual interaction forms part of the High Commissioner’s programme of regular engagement with the Ghanaian community in his quest to know the challenges they face and to fashion out how best to address those challenges.3



Furthermore, the High Commissioner used the opportunity to seek the views of the Ghanaian community in the UK on matters that are of concern for the High Commission’s consideration in respect of the Trade Agreement.



H.E. Owusu Ankomah also shed light on measures put in place by the High Commission to ease the acquisition of passports and visas by Ghanaians, some of which include the mobile capturing of applicant’s biodata in various parts of the UK, introduction of 24-hour and 72-hour express visa services, among others.



On the 2nd of March 2021, Ghana and the UK signed a Trade Partnership Agreement which ensures quota-free and tariff-free access of Ghanaian produce such as yam, snails, and other agricultural produce into the UK market.