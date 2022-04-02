TVET to receive major infrastructural boost this year – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) 2022, in Parliament, said the education sector – especially TVET – is key for the realisation of educated and skilled workforce, hence, the sector will receive massive infrastructural development projects this year.



The President reiterated the importance of technical education in this modern world, indicating that Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has been devised as a critical vehicle for carrying the country to its desired level of producing industry-ready skilled workforce, hence, several projects are in the pipeline for that purpose.



“Our children will continue to be educated and be equipped to run a modern and digitalised economy. The Free SHS and Free TVET are the best vehicles we have devised to take us to the realisation of our goal of an educated and skilled workforce.



The computerised school placement is currently ongoing and the latest batch of JHS students will soon embark on their Free SHS and Free TVET education,” he said.



TVET Sector Projects



The President indicated that some of the 34 National Vocational Training Institutes (NVTI) selected for reconstruction and refurbishment have been completed and will be inaugurated within the coming months while others are at different levels of construction.



Again, he indicated that five technical colleges will be constructed across the country and some three other Technical Training Institutes (TTIs) will be upgraded to tertiary status.



“The TVET institutions are being upgraded and equipped to enable them train the increased number of children that we want to be attracted to that sector to meet the modern needs of our economy. This year, I will be commissioning some of the thirty-four (34) refurbished National Vocational Training Institutes (NVTIs) across the country. The refurbishment comprises the construction, rehabilitation and equipping of laboratories, workshops, additional classrooms, hostels and administrative offices,” the President said.



Funding arrangements and phase one processes for the construction of nine new TVET institutions in Bosomtwe, Akyem Awisa, Boako, Kenyasi, Paula, Dambai, larabanga, Guabuliga and Tolibri communities are said to be almost complete as well. These facilities, he said, will have ultra-modern workshops, laboratories, hostels and staff accommodations.



New universities for new regions



The President also stated that his government is in the process of securing funds to commence the construction of five new STEM universities for the five new regions, namely Western North, Savannah, Ahafo, North East, and Oti Regions.



Beyond these five aforementioned universities to be constructed, he also mentioned that steps are being taken to turn the planned Bunso Campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) into a stand-alone, independent university focused on the study of engineering, promising that construction works will begin within the next three months.



Creative arts, fashion and film industry



The President stated that there is great potential for the people in the creative arts, fashion, and film industry. As such, the Creative Arts Senior High School, Kwadaso-Kumasi, whose construction is currently 70 percent complete, will be the game-changer for that industry.



“We want to unleash the creativity, enterprise and innovation of our youth, by giving them education and skills training in the creative arts space. This institution will serve as a beacon for many young and talented people seeking a fulfilling career in this field,” he iterated.