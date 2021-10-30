TVET a key catalyst to propel industrialisation agenda – Dr Bawumia

Business News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector is a key catalyst to propel industrialisation.



According to him, government remains committed to creating avenues for jobs through investments in TVET.



“TVET is a key catalyst to spurring industrialization and decent job creation for the citizens of this country. For sustainable development to occur, there is an urgent need for us to pay significant attention to training highly skilled human resources to serve as key drivers of the economy.”



“A Ghana beyond aid could only be possible when the youth are equipped with competitive global skills and introduced to various skilled careers.”



The Vice President said this when he launched the 2021 National Skills Competition and TVET Expo in Accra.



Touching on some key initiatives launched by the Akufo-Addo government in the TVET sector, the vice president said “to begin with, we have sanitized the TVET sector to ensure the effective regulation, administration and promotion of technical and vocational education and training for the transformation and innovation for sustainable development.”



“Our government has ensured the passage of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (Act 1023). The Education Regulatory Bodies Act resulted in the merger of the erstwhile Council for TVET (COTVET) and National Board for Professional and Technician Examination (NABPTEX) to establish the Commission for TVET (CTVET),” he added.



He added government has established sector skills bodies to focus on exploring business opportunities, innovation and capacity needs within the sectors.



Meanwhile, some 17 Technical and Vocational Institutes across the country are being upgraded and modernized.