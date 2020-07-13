Press Releases of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Chris Koney

TV3 presents prizes to Mentor Reloaded winners

Winners of Mentor Reloaded

Management of Ghana’s leading television channel, TV3 Network, on Friday 10th July 2020 presented the winners of Mentor Reloaded with their prizes at a brief ceremony at the offices of the station.



Mohammed Lukman, popularly known as “Optional King” won Mentor Reloaded and received documentation for the ultimate prize, a two-bedroom house. He is also entitled to GHC50,000 worth of airtime across all Media General platforms – radio, television and digital.



First runners-up, Chichiz received a cheque for GH¢6,000 and has GHC40,000 worth or airtime. Micah, the second runner-up, received a cheque for GH¢5,000 and has GHC30,000 worth or airtime whilst third runner-up, Yaw Black received GHC5,000 and GHC30,000 worth or airtime.



The General Manager of Media General Television, Mr. Francis Doku, congratulated the winners and urged them to work hard in order to produce good songs to entertain the world. He further assured them of Media General’s commitment to support them to launch their careers and also achieve mainstream success.



Emefs Royal Construction Limited partnered with TV3 to provide the ultimate prize, a two-bedroom house.





