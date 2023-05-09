TUC to protest over Sunon Asogli’s refusal to reinstate sacked staff on May 9

Business News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and other trade unions have declared their intention of a nationwide protest on May 9, 2023.



The reason for the protest is to demand the reinstating of local union executives of the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC by Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited.



The protest will take place at Kpone precisely around where Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited operates. Secretary General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, has called on members to rally behind them to ensure that they drive their demands home.



“We need to show that we are a union and we have to do what unions do, what unions do is very clear in the actions we take. The minister came in there was no success.



"This last Friday, May 5, we were locked into a meeting with Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, for two hours plus, we met the leaders and management for four hours and nothing came out of it,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



He reiterated that their demand is for the reinstating of the three staff who were sacked.



“Our demand is very simple; our three brothers should be reinstated now. They have done nothing wrong; they only exercised their rights. People want to join the union, and they are losing their jobs? We should never allow this to happen. Eat well and reserve your energy because today we will take action, we are prepared. We are going to fight and fight until we win, so get ready. You [Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited] cannot deny the workers of Ghana the right to unionize. Labour is not a commodity you can buy from the shelf, use it and throw it away,” Dr. Yaw Baah stated.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC Abdul-Moomin Gbana added that they will continue to take action until their needs are met.



“TUC has resolved to use every means including protest marches, picketing, demonstrations, and strike actions across the industry and the country to demand the reinstatement of the three dismissed local union leaders of Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited.



"We will also work with TUC Ghana and all organised groups and those abroad to demand the reinstatement of the leaders, and halt the notorious acts of intimidation and victimisation by Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited without further delay,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana was quoted by citinewsroom.com to have said.



SSD/FNOQ