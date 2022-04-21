TUC hints of 'unprecedented strike' if govt fails to increase salaries

Business News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

We will negotiate effectively this year,TUC



Low levels of salaries translate into low pensions, TUC



Employers should index our pay to the inflation rate, TUC



The Trades Union Congress (TUC), has hinted that the union will embark on an industrial action the country has never witnessed if President Nana Akufo-Addo does not increase salaries as soon as possible.



Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah stated that government should not use the impact of the Coronavirus and the current Russia-Ukraine crisis to justify the non-increment of salaries.



Speaking at a forum in Accra on Thursday, April 21, he stated “Employers should index our pay to the inflation because the employers change the prices of their goods so the inflation rate does not affect them the way it is affecting us therefore, we should get our salaries indexed.



“Don’t let us rely too much on government and employers. Let us ask the question, what can we do for ourselves as workers and unions? We will negotiate effectively this year and that one, I want to assure you that I will lead that negotiation.



“We will continue to talk, we will continue to negotiate but if the dialogue fails, we are going to embark on an industrial action that has never happened in this country before,” Dr. Yaw Baah added.



He lamented however that a lot of pensioners are dying prematurely due to the low pensions they receive.



This he attributes to the low salaries that they receive during their active service.



“We have analyzed pensions and those who are earning pensions, it is very sad. The low level of salary translates into a low level of pensions directly and you will suffer more because you have wasted all your energy working for this country and when you are 60 you cannot do what you used to do.



“But that is the time you are going to earn very little. No wonder many pensioners die before their appointed time. that should change. As I speak to you now, there are many pensioners who are earning just 300 cedis a month but you will be surprised to hear on the same social security scheme, SSNIT, somebody is earning ¢142,000 every month.



“If you multiply that by 12, you will get the annual pension for that pension. This is not right and we have to change it,” he noted.