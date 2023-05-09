TUC demonstrates today against Sunon Asogli workers' rights abuse

Business News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has scheduled a demonstration for Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to solidarise with the Ghana Mine Workers Union over the abuse of workers' rights by Sunon Asogli Power Ghana.



The union wants some contract workers, who were terminated for joining the Ghana Mine Workers Union, reinstated.



TUC Secretary-General Yaw Baah told journalists: "We need to show that we are a union, and we have to do what unions do".



"What unions do is very clear in the actions we take", he noted, adding: "The minister came in but there was no success".



"This last Friday, May 5, we were locked in a meeting with Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, for two hours plus. We met the leaders and management for four hours and nothing came out of it", Dr Baah noted.



"Our demand is very simple: our three brothers should be reinstated now", he insisted.



Dr Baah said: "They have done nothing wrong", noting: "They only exercised their rights".



"People want to join the union and they are losing their jobs?" he wondered.



"We should never allow this to happen", Dr Baah warned.



He urged the union members to "eat well and reserve your energy because today, we will take action, we are prepared".



"We are going to fight and fight until we win, so, get ready", he charged the members.



He chastised the company: "You cannot deny workers of Ghana the right to unionise", explaining: "Labour is not a commodity you can buy from the shelf, use it and throw it away".



Also, the General Secretary of the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC, Mr Abdul-Moomin Gbana, said the “TUC has resolved to use every means, including protest marches, picketing, demonstrations, strike actions across the industry and the country, to demand the reinstatement of the three dismissed local union leaders of Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited".



"We will also work with TUC Ghana and all organised groups and those abroad to demand the reinstatement of the leaders, and halt the notorious acts of intimidation and victimisation by Sunon Asogli Ghana Limited without further delay".